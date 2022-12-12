Morgan Stanley to slash 2022 banker bonuses in Asia by up to half: Report

3 min read . 04:59 PM IST

Scott Murdoch,Kane Wu, Reuters

So far Morgan Stanley has cut about 2% of its workforce, which affected about 1,600 positions

The scale of the cuts in Asia could be replicated in Morgan Stanley's US and European operations, and would be in contrast with 2021 when its top bankers earned up to 20% more in bonuses globally, the report says