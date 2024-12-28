Mortgage financiers turn to affordable housing in hunt for higher yields, growth

Also read | Realty wants sops, affordable housing push

“Affordable housing will remain a heterogenous sector because it cannot be standard, it has to very tailored across what geographies the lenders focus on, the demographics, and the borrower profile in terms of salaried and self employed and the income profile," said Siddharth Goel, Director – APAC Non-bank Financial Institutions, Fitch Ratings. He added that the affordable housing space is a “bit more complicated" than large ticket housing and so companies need to build their own niche and have strong recovery and collection channels given that the underwriting is not only towards the collateral but also towards the borrowers’ income profile which can also be informal and cash-based.