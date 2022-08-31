Mortgages begin to pinch

According to a report by Bank of Baroda’s economist Aditi Gupta, while higher loan rates may deter some borrowers from the housing market, the demand for housing as a safe investment is likely to offset this. Besides, individual home buyers will be prepared for interest rates to move up and down during the tenure of their loans and, hence, may not be deterred from such purchases, she said in a 24 August report. “The growing importance of home loans can be gauged from the fact that the ratio of outstanding individual home loans by scheduled commercial banks and housing finance companies in India’s gross domestic product (GDP) has grown substantially in the last 10 years."