As the Reserve Bank of India’s ( RBI’s ) monetary policy committee (MPC) meets this week, all eyes will be on its road map for policy normalization. While the market expects the central bank to leave rates unchanged, any indication on the return to the pre-pandemic monetary policy will be keenly awaited.

Since June 2019, RBI has maintained an accommodative policy stance to support growth concerns, while headline inflation remained below the MPC target. With consumer price inflation crossing the 6% upper band for two consecutive months and rising crude oil prices, concerns have emerged if the MPC will be able to maintain the accommodative stance for long.

However, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said in an interview on 10 July to Business Standard that the recent inflation readings are only “a transitory phenomenon", driven by supply-side factors.

The central bank continues to believe that a hasty withdrawal of monetary policy support could disturb the economic recovery that is taking shape. Economists, therefore, expect RBI to commence policy normalization only by the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year.

“We expect RBI to follow a relatively quick normalization cycle, but the time to signal this change, of course, is in the future, not the present. As such, we see no tangible benefit for RBI to provide clarity on its normalization path right now," said Rahul Bajoria, chief economist, Barclays Bank.

Radhika Rao, economist at DBS, said she expected the central bank to look at draining surplus liquidity with a reverse repo rate hike before considering rate hikes.

“Communication will be key to ensure financial tightness doesn’t front-run the intended speed of normalizing policy, emphasizing that normalization does not equate tightening. Draining surplus liquidity is likely to be accompanied by a calibrated increase in the reverse repo rate from the current 3.35% to 3.75%—reinstating the 25 basis points corridor below the repo rate. Subsequent moves will include a shift in the policy stance from accommodative to neutral, before considering rate hikes. Rate hikes are likely to start in 2H22," she said.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

As the MPC faces a growth-inflation trade-off, economists expect RBI to revise the average FY22 Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation projection to around 5.5% from the earlier projected 5.1%, while maintaining the FY22 gross domestic product growth projection at 9.5%.

The MPC is thus expected to prioritize growth over inflation, with the overall policy stance likely to remain accommodative.

“Given the uncertain growth outlook, we expect the MPC to maintain a status quo in the rates and stance in the next two policy reviews, with a reiteration of the intention to support economic activity. However, an upward revision in the CPI inflation forecast is likely to inject a tone of uneasiness, especially in the individual MPC members’ minutes. We expect policy normalization to commence in Q4 FY22, after the growth revival solidifies, with a change in the stance to neutral from accommodative. However, this may be advanced to the December 2021 policy review, if inflation springs a negative surprise," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, Icra Ltd.

