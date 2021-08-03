MPC meet: All eyes on road map for policy normalization

“Given the uncertain growth outlook, we expect the MPC to maintain a status quo in the rates and stance in the next two policy reviews, with a reiteration of the intention to support economic activity. However, an upward revision in the CPI inflation forecast is likely to inject a tone of uneasiness, especially in the individual MPC members’ minutes. We expect policy normalization to commence in Q4 FY22, after the growth revival solidifies, with a change in the stance to neutral from accommodative. However, this may be advanced to the December 2021 policy review, if inflation springs a negative surprise," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, Icra Ltd.