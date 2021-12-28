MSME, retail loans may see stress rise in coming quarters

“In the case of retail, repayments are dependent on salaries and during covid and lockdowns there were layoffs, salary cuts and at times people were not paid on time. In case of MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises), their manufacturing activity had stopped and they were not getting workers. If their activity is affected even for 3-4 months, it really impacts cash flows as they do not have other sources to raise money than debt. Banks came out with additional credit lines, and the government with ECLGS scheme. Despite this, some stress will be seen in MSME and retail," Mohapatra added.

