MUMBAI : At a time when stress in corporate loans seems to be easing a bit, it looks like small businesses are finding it difficult to repay loans, according to data from credit information bureau TransUnion Cibil.

The MSME Pulse report released by TransUnion Cibil on Thursday showed that non-performing asset (NPA) ratio in commercial loans declined 20 bps year-on-year (y-o-y) to 16.8% in September 2019. However, bad loan ratio for the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) segment was 50 bps higher y-o-y at 12.2% in the same period.

The report said credit growth stood at 7.7%, 4.6%, and 1.9% for micro, small and medium enterprises respectively between September 2018 and 2019. Commercial credit grew 8.1% y-o-y in the September quarter of FY20.

This edition of MSME Pulse has a study on the changing profile of customer acquisition on MSME lending, using factors like vintage, CIBIL MSME Rank (CMR) distribution and the size of the borrowing entity. According to TransUnion Cibil, CMR is a credit score for MSMEs where the score output rank values range from 1 to 10 and predicts early signs of risk. Typically, MSMEs with CMR-1 to CMR-3 are considered lowest risk, CMR-4 to CMR-6 are considered medium risk and CMR-7 to CMR-10 are the highest risk, it said.

Further, the report added, the impact of change in borrower profile was measured by a metric called bad rate or the percentage of borrowers facing repayment stress and the loan turning non-performing within a year of sanction and renewal. The study showed that this rate on MSME borrowers increased to 3.02% in the quarter ending September 2019 from 2.94% in the quarter ending September 2018.

“Major factor contributing to this marginally higher bad rate is the increase in the share of lending towards lower vintages and high risk borrowers in Q2-FY19," the report said.

As the economic downturn continues, small borrowers — both individual and companies — are finding it difficult to repay loans on time. Mint had reported on 26 November that small borrowers are increasingly missing loan repayments as rising unemployment and stagnant-to-declining wages put pressure on finances of small companies as well as households.

At the Sidbi National Microfinance Congress 2019, in November last year, Reserve Bank of India deputy governor M.K. Jain had said banks need to focus on repayment capacity of borrowers at the appraisal stage and monitor the loans through their lifecycle much more closely. “Mudra is a case in point. While such a massive push would have lifted many beneficiaries out of poverty, there has been some concerns at the growing level of non-performing assets among these borrowers," Jain had said.