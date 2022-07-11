MSMEs move RBI over loan foreclosure fees2 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2022, 11:33 PM IST
- Banking ombudsman has not helped affected firms, says industry body
- Borrowers typically switch banks for better terms and facilities elsewhere
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : An association of small enterprises has approached Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seeking relief on the high foreclosure and non-compliance charges levied by banks, at a time when wholesale price inflation is exerting pressure on working capital.