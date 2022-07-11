MSMEs move RBI over loan foreclosure fees

“MSMEs are being subjected to very harsh and illegal foreclosure and non-compliance charges when they leave a bank and the banking ombudsman has failed to deliver justice to affected MSMEs. Close to 100 small enterprises have complained about the charges which have become a tool to extract higher interest rates. In one case, foreclosure charges of ₹14 lakh and non-compliance charges of ₹54 lakh were asked for a credit arrangement of ₹3.5 crore," Anil Bhardwaj, secretary-general, FISME, said.

