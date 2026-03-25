India’s youngest infrastructure financier, National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (Nabfid), plans to diversify into equity financing and blended debt.
India’s youngest infrastructure financier looks beyond debt
SummaryState-owned National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development plans to invest in underserved sectors such as urban infrastructure, waste management, and smaller healthcare projects, areas where capital is harder to access.
India’s youngest infrastructure financier, National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (Nabfid), plans to diversify into equity financing and blended debt.
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