comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 11 2023 15:54:05
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.3 0.25%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 213 -2.02%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 611.7 -1.04%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,171.35 3.24%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 952.4 -1.22%
Business News/ Industry / Banking/  NARCL may wind up SEFL the equipment finance arm of Srei group; likely to retain SIFL: Report
Back

After completing the takeover of two companies of the Srei group through NCLT route, the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) is likely to retain only one of the acquired companies, the PTI reported citing the sources.

After NARCL emerged as the winning bidder for the two Srei group firms -- Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd (SIFL) and Srei Equipment Finance Ltd (SEFL) -- through a bidding process in February, the Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the resolution plan of the state-owned asset reconstruction company NARCL for takeover of the twin Srei firms under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

"According to the resolution plan submitted, the NARCL will cease all fresh lending activities in the group's equipment financing arm -- SEFL, and after recovering the outstanding debt, it will be 'wound up'," the PTI reported citing the official sources.

The loan repayment process may extend for the next seven years, the sources added.

At present, most of the assets remain within SEFL's books due to a previous restructuring.

"As outlined in the resolution plan, NARCL, upon assuming control of the companies, will abstain from pursuing fresh lending from SEFL. The non-banking financial company (NBFC) will be dissolved once its outstanding debt is recuperated and ongoing court cases are settled," the PTI reported citing official close to the development.

"SIFL with a cleaner balance sheet and a few legal imbroglios will be revitalised, and fresh lending operations will be conducted under this entity. Regulatory authorities are also aligned with this perspective, as previously discussed," the official said.

This strategy aims at ensuring business continuity and safeguarding employment.

In February, the Committee of Creditors (CoC) for the Srei group firms endorsed NARCL's resolution plan, as the company has garnered the highest vote share of 89.2%.

There were three final contenders for Srei companies.

NARCL offered a Net Present Value (NPV) bid of 5,555 crore. 

Authum Investment and Infrastructure secured the second-highest vote with 84.86% through a bid of 5,526 crore. The consortium comprising Varde Partners and Arena Investors with a financial bid of approximately 4,680 crore, secured the third spot with around 9% of the vote, according to the official.

The total value of NARCL's resolution plan stands at 14,301 crore, encompassing a cash component of 3,001 crore, debentures and security receipts amounting to 3,300 crore, along with an uncommitted payment of 8,000 crore via Optionally Convertible Debentures (OCDs).

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 13 Aug 2023, 07:36 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout