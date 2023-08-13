After NARCL emerged as the winning bidder for the two Srei group firms -- Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd (SIFL) and Srei Equipment Finance Ltd (SEFL) -- through a bidding process in February, the Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the resolution plan of the state-owned asset reconstruction company NARCL for takeover of the twin Srei firms under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.