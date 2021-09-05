MUMBAI : The management of India’s bad bank is discussing the modalities of how much lenders would have to cough up as yearly fee in exchange for managing their toxic assets, a person aware of the development said.

“We are in the process of finalizing the management fee. The fee will depend on the quantum of guarantee the National Asset Reconstruction Co. Ltd (NARCL) gets from the government. Depending upon the value of the guarantee, a guarantee fee would have to be paid to the government," said the person cited above.

Lenders sell stressed loans to asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) at a discount, either in exchange for cash or a mix of cash and security receipts. These receipts are redeemable as and when the ARC recovers the specific loan. That apart, ARCs charge an asset management fee of 1.5-2% of the asset every year.

News agency PTI reported on 29 June that the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA), entrusted with the task of setting up the bad bank, has pegged the government guarantee at around ₹31,000 crore. The idea is that NARCL would buy bad loans at 15% cash and the remaining 85% would be in security receipts guaranteed by the government.

The person added that the company now has met the minimum capital criteria of ₹100 crore as per rules of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

According to an earlier equity subscription statement dated 4 August, NARCL had received ₹74.6 crore from a set of eight public sector banks—Canara Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda (BoB), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of India (BoI), Bank of Maharashtra and Indian Bank.

“Since then, we have been able to add more capital from lenders. There are more banks, both public and private, which are in the process of obtaining internal approvals," said the person.

In April 2017, the regulator mandated ARCs to have minimum net owned funds of ₹100 crore by 31 March 2019. RBI had said that the guideline was keeping in view the greater role envisaged for ARCs in resolving stressed assets.

An email sent to the IBA remained unanswered till press time.

Set up on 7 July, the NARCL is meant to be the panacea for India’s burgeoning bad debt menace. Banks will initially transfer 22 bad loan accounts of ₹89,000 crore to the NARCL.

The aggregate amount of bad loans likely to be transferred in tranches will be ₹2 trillion.

Meanwhile, lenders have started looking for buyers for their stakes in ARCs to free up capital for NARCL. In February, PNB put its entire 10.01% stake in Arcil, one of India’s oldest ARCs with assets worth ₹12,000 crore under management, for sale.

This was followed by private lender IDBI Bank, which too has begun looking for a buyer to sell its 19.18% stake in Arcil.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.