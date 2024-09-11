Industry
NPCI may have set off a revolution in pre-approved UPI loans
Summary
- The new interchange fee could boost issuance and adoption of credit lines on UPI, say experts
Mumbai: The National Payments Corporation’s decision to set an interchange fee of 1.2% on interest-free credit on Unified Payment Interface (UPI) transactions is likely to set off a revolution in the loan market, according to experts.
