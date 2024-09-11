“This is a paradigm shift, a major shift away from what the world has been used to till now … the bank is literally in your pocket," said Sivaram Kowta, president of Zeta India, which provides next-gen banking technology to financial institutions globally. “Till now, for loans, you pretty much still had to go to the bank. Even the BNPL players offer a single interest rate, and you have to take that and use it. But now multiple credit products, including an auto loan, a consumer durable loan or a general loan can all be accessed via the same credit line."