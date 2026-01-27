Nationwide Bank Strike LIVE Updates: SBI, PNB, BoB operations expected to be hit; why are employees protesting?

Nationwide Bank Strike LIVE Updates: Operations at public sector banks like SBI, PNB, BoB and Canara bank are expected to be disrupted as a host of employee unions have called for a nationwide bank strike on Tuesday, 27 January.
The nationwide SBI, PNB, BoB bank strike today is expected to add to the issues of common people, who saw bank holidays for the past three days due to the fourth Saturday, Sunday and the national holiday on 26 January for Republic Day.
The disruption in bank operations are set to come as the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has to go ahead with the nationwide strike on January 27 to press for the immediate implementation of a five-day work week.
Services such as cash deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearances, and administrative work are expected to be hit at branches of public sector banks (PSBs), including State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), and Bank of Baroda.
However, operations at major private sector lenders like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank are expected to remain largely unaffected as their employees are not part of the unions that will be going on strike.
Earlier this month, the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), which is an umbrella organization comprising 9 major bank unions in India said, “There would be no loss of man-hours as we have agreed to work an extra 40 minutes daily from Monday to Friday."
Bank employees are protesting for a shorter work week. Bank employee unions called for a nationwide strike on 27 January, pressing for immediate implementation of demands for a 5-day-long workweek. Currently, banks remain close every second and fourth Saturday of each month in addition to Sundays.
The State Bank of India warned of possible disruption in day-to-day operations on January 27. An official statement from SBI issued on 23 January said, “In this connection, we advise that while the Bank has made necessary arrangements to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices on the day of strike, it is likely that work in the Bank may be impacted by the Strike."
