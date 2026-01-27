Nationwide Bank Strike LIVE Updates: SBI, PNB, BoB operations expected to be hit; why are employees protesting?

Nationwide Bank Strike LIVE Updates: Operations at public sector banks like SBI, PNB, BoB and Canara bank are expected to be disrupted as a host of employee unions have called for a nationwide bank strike on Tuesday, 27 January.

The nationwide SBI, PNB, BoB bank strike today is expected to add to the issues of common people, who saw bank holidays for the past three days due to the fourth Saturday, Sunday and the national holiday on 26 January for Republic Day.

The disruption in bank operations are set to come as the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has to go ahead with the nationwide strike on January 27 to press for the immediate implementation of a five-day work week.

Which banks will be affected?

Services such as cash deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearances, and administrative work are expected to be hit at branches of public sector banks (PSBs), including State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), and Bank of Baroda.

Which banks will not be affected?

However, operations at major private sector lenders like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank are expected to remain largely unaffected as their employees are not part of the unions that will be going on strike.

