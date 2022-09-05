NBFC, banks to sell bonds worth more than ₹30,000 crore this week2 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2022, 11:58 PM IST
HDFC will issue 10-year NCDs worth ₹10,000 crore and HDFC Bank will float AT1 bonds worth ₹3,000 crore
Bonds worth over ₹30,000 crore issued by banks and non- banking financial companies (NBFCs) are set to hit the market later this week, as they seek to raise funds at lower interest rates ahead of a possible rate hike this month, according to two investment bankers.