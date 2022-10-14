Mumbai: The code of conduct at non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) should be updated to ensure that external collection agencies do not use social media to collect details of the family and friends of customers, industry body Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC) said on Friday.

The suggestions are part of FIDC’s advisory to non-bank lenders on outsourcing of services. Last month, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) asked Mahindra Finance to stop loan recoveries through third-party agencies after a woman was allegedly crushed to death by recovery agents in Jharkhand.

FIDC suggested that NBFCs introduce exhaustive dos and don’ts for the agencies and the agents with respect to adopted principles of fair means of treating customers and in line with adoption of fair practice code, as per RBI guidelines. The code of conduct and dos and don’ts, it said, should be made part of the standard agency agreement. Wherever necessary, addendums may be executed with the existing outsourced agencies, the industry body said.

According to it, the updated code of conduct could specifically include that no customer details are to be disclosed to any third party.

“Institute audit process wherein the company official can undertake a periodic review of the agency and their agents working for the company. Identify the particular errant agent or agency in default of the code of conduct and take corrective / penal measures," it said.

The industry association also called for a practice of running customer awareness campaigns. In order to effectively address the customer grievances, there should be multiple touch points and channels for communication as well as escalations, it said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), FIDC said, has been inspecting outsourcing activities and customer service of non-bank lenders. The regulator has found that agents contact customers on social media and use unfair means to find contact details of customers’ family and friends, it said. RBI also found that companies offered higher commission of up to 35% for every successful collection from delinquent borrowers.