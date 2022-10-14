NBFC industry body asks members to update code of conduct1 min read . Updated: 14 Oct 2022, 04:50 PM IST
Last month, Reserve Bank of India had asked Mahindra Finance to stop loan recoveries through third-party agencies
Last month, Reserve Bank of India had asked Mahindra Finance to stop loan recoveries through third-party agencies
Mumbai: The code of conduct at non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) should be updated to ensure that external collection agencies do not use social media to collect details of the family and friends of customers, industry body Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC) said on Friday.