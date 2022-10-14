NBFC industry body asks members to update code of conduct

FIDC suggested that NBFCs introduce exhaustive dos and don’ts for the agencies and the agents with respect to adopted principles of fair means of treating customers and in line with adoption of fair practice code, as per RBI guidelines. The code of conduct and dos and don’ts, it said, should be made part of the standard agency agreement. Wherever necessary, addendums may be executed with the existing outsourced agencies, the industry body said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}