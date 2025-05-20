Bank, NBFC investments in AIFs may get smoother
Anshika Kayastha 3 min read 20 May 2025, 05:45 AM IST
SummaryThere will be no restriction on regulated entities (REs) such as banks for investing up to 5% in the AIF scheme's corpus, RBI said.
Banks, non-bank lenders and financial institutions may get to invest up to 10% in the corpus of alternate investment fund (AIF) schemes, in a relief for the sector that faced a central bank clampdown in December, 2023.
