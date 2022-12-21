NBFC loan sanctions fall on sluggish commercial credit demand

“Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are in a position to raise funds and, accordingly, most of them are looking to scale up. While we are saying that the overall system may grow at 10-12% when we talk to people, many say they are looking at over 15% growth in FY23 and possibly sustain it in the next financial year as well," said Karthik Srinivasan, group head of financial sector ratings, Icra Ltd.