NBFC loan sanctions fall on sluggish commercial credit demand

NBFC loan sanctions fall on sluggish commercial credit demand3 min read . 12:44 AM IST
The amount of loans sanctioned by domestic non-bank lenders in the three months to September fell from a year earlier on a drop in demand for commercial loans.
The amount of loans sanctioned by domestic non-bank lenders in the three months to September fell from a year earlier on a drop in demand for commercial loans.
The amount of loans sanctioned by domestic non-bank lenders in the three months ended 30 September fell from a year earlier, primarily due to a drop in demand for commercial loans, data showed.
The amount of loans sanctioned by domestic non-bank lenders in the three months ended 30 September fell from a year earlier, primarily due to a drop in demand for commercial loans, data showed.
Aggregate sanctioned loans fell 3% to ₹3.7 trillion in the September quarter from a year earlier, according to data released by industry body Finance Industry Development Corp. (FIDC), jointly with credit information company Crif High Mark.
Aggregate sanctioned loans fell 3% to ₹3.7 trillion in the September quarter from a year earlier, according to data released by industry body Finance Industry Development Corp. (FIDC), jointly with credit information company Crif High Mark.
Retail loan segments, including consumer, education, gold, and home loans, saw higher sanctions in the September quarter, while short-term, medium-term and long-term loans contracted, the data showed.
While there was some amount of slowdown on an aggregate basis in the September quarter, things have improved in the current quarter, data for which will be available in the next couple of months, according to experts. They said the NBFC industry is not seeing any serious demand contraction.
“I would call it flat instead of a decline. The reason for this slight contraction in the fiscal second quarter is somewhat owing to the high base in the last financial year when the emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS) loans were sanctioned," said K.V. Srinivasan, chief executive of Profectus Capital Pvt. Ltd, a company that provides secured financial solutions to small businesses.
Launched on 20 May 2020 as financial assistance to small businesses during the pandemic, ECLGS provides a 100% guarantee to lenders for loans to select borrowers. While it was originally devised for small business borrowers with total credit outstanding of up to ₹25 crore, it now includes other segments as well.
According to Srinivasan, the data also shows that some segments, like long-term and medium-term loans, have contracted, while many other categories have grown.
“Home loans seem to be affected because of higher interest rates because the current growth of 5% is lower than what the industry has been seeing for the past several quarters. While retail loans have performed well, commercial loan sanctions, primarily an urban phenomenon, have been hit," said Srinivasan, also a board member of FIDC.
That said, analysts are quite bullish on non-bank financiers.
“Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are in a position to raise funds and, accordingly, most of them are looking to scale up. While we are saying that the overall system may grow at 10-12% when we talk to people, many say they are looking at over 15% growth in FY23 and possibly sustain it in the next financial year as well," said Karthik Srinivasan, group head of financial sector ratings, Icra Ltd.
Icra’s Srinivasan said that there is no slowdown in demand, but perhaps a higher base could have been a cause for the contraction. “On the lending side, both banks, as well as NBFCs, have been increasing their interest rates, and the hikes have not made them less competitive on assets," he said.
Meanwhile, although interest rates have gone up, the overall cost of funds of non-bank lenders is still lower than pre-pandemic levels. Icra expects the impact of the rise in interest rates on new borrowings of NBFCs to get reflected in the second half of this fiscal, manifesting as compression in margins.
In fact, Icra expects the profitability for non-banks—retail NBFCs and housing finance companies—to improve from the levels seen in FY22 and reach pre-covid levels in FY23. This is expected to be on the back of higher growth in assets under management, moderation in asset quality indicators and controlled credit costs.