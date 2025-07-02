NBFC loans shrink as shadow banks turn to bonds; RBI relief fails to lift credit
Experts say this slowdown is because NBFCs are preferring to raise funds through bond markets.
Mumbai: Bank credit growth to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) continues to lose steam, even after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rolled back tighter risk-weight norms earlier this year to support the sector. Experts said NBFCs are increasingly turning to bond markets for cheaper and quicker funding, while stress in microfinance and unsecured business loans has made banks cautious.