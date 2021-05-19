Small and medium-sized non-bank lenders are pressing for a loan moratorium for their customers as the covid pandemic spreads financial misery, even as their larger rivals and the industry lobby believe that borrowers should opt for loan restructuring instead.

A three-month moratorium, apart from the loan restructuring permitted by the central bank last month, will give much relief for small traders, said executives at smaller non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

“Restructuring is not good for everyone; it’s a difficult process," said Aseem Dhru, MD and CEO of Mumbai-based SBFC Finance Pvt. Ltd.

“We have to go to each borrower and identify if the business is affected by covid. We have to establish documentary evidence for restructuring. All of this is not possible over a short period of time. I don’t want my employees stepping out. Also, restructuring puts a marker on the borrowers’ credit reports, making it difficult for him/her to take incremental loans from banks," Dhru said, making a case for a loan moratorium.

Many non-bank lenders have been forced to stop door-to-door collections after several collection agents and staff fell ill, bringing down collection efficiencies by 5-10%.

In April, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed banks and non-banks to restructure loans given to individuals and small businesses hit hard by the second pandemic wave. Under the new guidelines, banks can restructure loan exposures up to ₹25 crore, which have been standard as on 31 March 2021.

Restructuring under the new framework may be invoked up to 30 September and implemented within 90 days after invocation.

“This time, micro-enterprises are also included under restructuring. There are nearly 4 crore micro-enterprises and they have been hit hard. So, a moratorium will help these borrowers. Last year, we saw only 5% of customers who took moratorium availed of restructuring. Most of them could pay back regularly once the moratorium was over. This time around, without moratorium, lenders will be forced to restructure a larger number of accounts in order to prevent them from turning into non-performing assets," said Sameer Bhatia, founder and CEO, SMEcorner, a new-age lending company.

However, large non-bank lender Shriram City Union Finance said it will await clarity on lockdowns and its impact on borrowers.

“This time, the impact on business is much worse as the severity of the pandemic is much worse. However, we do not feel a moratorium is needed at this point. That said, borrowers are also not clear about restructuring. They are saying don’t put pressure on us and we will start paying after a few months. Until then, we don’t mind being classified as NPA," said Y.S. Chakravarti, MD and CEO, Shriram City Union Finance.

Added Raman Agarwal, chair, NBFCs at think tank Council for International Economic Understanding: “In restructuring, these small NBFCs are not getting back-to-back arrangement with their banks. We are, therefore, writing to RBI to get liquidity support for small NBFCs."

“I don’t see any difficulty in restructuring as not many additional documents are required. I don’t see any black mark on borrowers due to this process. Banks will not doubt the repayment capacity. Those who insist on a moratorium are not fully aware about the benefits of restructuring," he said.

“We have not come across a single NBFC that has asked for a moratorium. Under moratorium, customers will have to pay interest on interest also; therefore, it’s a bad idea," he added.

Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC), an association of NBFCs, also believes that a moratorium is not needed now. It has sought a central bank liquidity window of ₹25,000 crore to support NBFCs with assets up to ₹500 crore.

