Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Banking /  NBFCs' bad loans likely to rise by one-third after new RBI norms: Report

NBFCs' bad loans likely to rise by one-third after new RBI norms: Report

A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo
2 min read . 03:57 PM IST PTI

Last month, the RBI had provided clarification on income recognition asset classification and provisioning (IRAC) norms for banks, NBFCs and All-India Financial Institutions

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The recent clarification by the Reserve Bank of India on non-performing advances (NPA) may increase non-banking financial companies' (NBFC) bad loans by one-third, says a report.

The recent clarification by the Reserve Bank of India on non-performing advances (NPA) may increase non-banking financial companies' (NBFC) bad loans by one-third, says a report.

Last month, the RBI had provided clarification on income recognition asset classification and provisioning (IRAC) norms for banks, NBFCs and All-India Financial Institutions.

Last month, the RBI had provided clarification on income recognition asset classification and provisioning (IRAC) norms for banks, NBFCs and All-India Financial Institutions.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The clarification included classification of special mention account (SMA) and NPA on a day-end position basis and upgrade from an NPA to standard category only after clearance of all outstanding overdues. 

"The RBI's clarification on non-performing advances (NPAs) accounting is likely to increase NPAs by around one-third for non-banking finance companies (NBFCs)," domestic rating agency India Ratings and Research said in a report on Friday.

However, the impact on provisioning could be modest, given NBFCs are using Indian Accounting Standards (IND-AS) and generally for higher rated NBFCs, provision policy is more conservative than IRAC requirements. 

The report said the RBI circular also calls for daily stamping of accounts to count the number of days they are overdues instead of a monthly or quarterly stamping.

This again would result in an accelerated pace of NPA recognition for accounts, it said.

NBFC borrowers, typically where there is cash collection, pay their overdues generally with some delays. Accounts can get into NPA category just for a day's delay in paying the instalments and once it gets categorised as NPA it will not be able to become standard unless all the arrears are cleared, the report said.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Asian Paints vs Berger Paints: Which is Better?

Decoding the data behind GDP, capex and telecom tariffs

Bharat Bond ETF 2032: Low-risk, but perhaps not for eve ...

Bharat Bond ETF 2032: Low-risk, but perhaps not for eve ...

"So, in other words, accounts would get categorised as NPAs at a faster pace and would remain sticky in that category for a longer period of time. Both these accounting treatments would result in higher headline numbers for NBFCs," it said.

It may so happen that NBFCs would disclose NPA numbers as per IRAC norms and stage 3 numbers as per Ind-As separately in their disclosures, the agency said. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!