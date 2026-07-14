NBFCs expand footprint as banks tread cautiously in some retail segments

India's non-bank financiers are aggressively moving into spaces where banks are treading carefully. Non-bank lenders have outpaced their larger, banking counterparts in vehicle loans, housing, and consumer finance, latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.
While the RBI has been publishing sectoral credit data for banks for several years, July was the first time it released similar data for non-banks.
Between March-end and May-end, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) gave housing loans worth ₹13,413 crore, as against ₹13,072 crore extended by banks. The gap was much wider in vehicle and consumer durable segments during these two months. While NBFCs saw their vehicle and consumer durable loans increase by ₹13,840 crore and ₹9,991 crore, respectively, they grew by ₹9,772 crore and ₹944 crore for banks.