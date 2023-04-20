NBFCs' education loan AUM expected to grow 35-40% in FY23, says Crisil2 min read 20 Apr 2023, 04:38 PM IST
- Education loan delinquencies have remained low for NBFCs so far, with built-in structural features of these loans playing a significant role
New Delhi: Non-banking financial companies' (NBFCs) education loan assets under management (AUM) are likely to grow 35-40% to ₹35,000 crore in the current fiscal, driven by specialized business models and a rise in students studying abroad, according to rating agency Crisil on Thursday.
