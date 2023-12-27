NBFCs expected to witness slower growth, need to diversify funding sources in 2024
Rising competition, margin compression on account of funding cost increases and asset quality performance would be the key trend to monitor in the next year
Mumbai: After witnessing an improvement in asset quality and stronger balance sheets in 2023, India’s non-bank financiers will have to look at diversifying their sources of funding in the coming year and deal with increased competition amid moderating credit growth, as per sector experts.