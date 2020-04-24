NBFCs grapple with liquidity challenges as banks park more funds with RBI

MUMBAI: India’s non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) continue to face funding challenges even as banks park more and more money with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) reverse repo window.

In fact, RBI’s move to lower the reverse repo rate by 115 basis points (bps) since 27 March, nudging banks to lend to “productive sectors", has not been effective so far. Despite these steep cuts, banks have only increased their participation in the reverse repo window, parking ₹7.21 trillion on 23 April in the fixed rate reverse repo (at an interest of 3.75%), from ₹7.09 trillion on 17 April (3.75%) and ₹4.43 trillion on 27 March at 4%. While the first reverse repo cut happened on 27 March, the next was on 17 April.

The reverse repo is the rate at which the central bank borrows from banks and is an important monetary policy tool aimed at controlling system liquidity. According to RBI’s Monetary Policy Report for April, the reverse repo rate was reduced to make it relatively unattractive for banks to passively deposit funds with the RBI.

The NBFC sector, which is yet to receive any uniform moratorium from banks despite RBI’s announcement of three-month deferment on repayments, are in need of liquidity. Experts believe that the sector’s ability to withstand a liquidity crunch is better than it was post the Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) crisis in September 2018, the covid-19 pandemic has led to decline in collections from borrowers. To be sure, most NBFCs have allowed a moratorium to its borrowers but have not got themselves from their lenders.

Care Ratings said in a 17 April report that the outlook for NBFCs and housing finance companies (HFCs) has turned negative due to covid-19 outbreak. “The sector which grappled with liability side disruptions, could see another wave of challenges, this time in the form of asset quality. Amidst these, funding challenges could mount again, as banks become more selective in extending credit," the Care Ratings report said.

Umesh Revankar, chief executive, Shriram Transport Finance told Mint over phone that perhaps banks are awaiting some sort of announcement of backing from the government before they push credit to non-bank financiers. “My sense is that lenders are expecting the government to announce a credit guarantee scheme for certain sectors, including the NBFC sector. Any clarity from the government will be helpful to restart the flow of credit," said Revankar.

Data from RBI, compiled by Bloomberg, showed that the banking system liquidity has been in surplus in whole of March and so far in April. The largest surplus was on 18 and 19 April at ₹7.32 trillion and was at its lowest point on 16 March at ₹2.91 trillion.

Having burnt their fingers in the last cycle of bad loans, banks are wary of lending not only to the NBFC sector but several others. Non-food credit growth stood at 6% for the fortnight ended 27 March.

Sameer Narang, chief economist, Bank of Baroda (BoB) believes that the excess liquidity is because banks are seeing lower credit growth than the growth in their deposits. “So, whenever that happens, banks will have excess liquidity and the same thing happened during demonetisation as well when a lot of currency came back to banks as deposits. Even then the money was getting parked with the RBI," said Narang.

The government had in November 2016 announced withdrawal or demonetisation of high-value currency notes of ₹1,000 and ₹500. The total deposits in the banking system stood at ₹135.71 trillion, of which ₹110.6 trillion is in term deposits and the rest in demand deposits, showed RBI data.

Meanwhile, banks on 23 April bid for and borrowed ₹12,850 crore or a little more than half of what was on offer from Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) first targeted long-term repo operation (TLTRO) window. This response once again showed their reluctance to lend to the non-banking financial companies.

Share Via