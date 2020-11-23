NBFCs have an edge in banking licence race

Experts point out that the other option before RBI is to bring systemically important NBFCs on par with banks in terms of regulations. Earlier this month, RBI deputy governor M. Rajeshwar Rao hinted that NBFCs with high systemic risks should be subject to tighter regulation and the spillover risks from these NBFCs should be dealt in a proportionate manner. “One can also argue that the design of the prudential regulatory framework for such NBFCs can be comparable with banks so that beyond a point of criticality to systemic risks, such NBFCs should have incentives to convert into a commercial bank or scale down their network externalities within the financial system," he said.