NBFCs plan early redemption of bonds
Mumbai: A clutch of non-bank lenders are planning early redemption of their market-linked debentures to ensure that the investors are not taxed at a higher rate since the preferential taxation for such instruments has been withdrawn from the next financial year, said two people aware of the discussions
Mumbai: A clutch of non-bank lenders are planning early redemption of their market-linked debentures to ensure that the investors are not taxed at a higher rate since the preferential taxation for such instruments has been withdrawn from the next financial year, said two people aware of the discussions.
