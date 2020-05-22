NBFCs rely on rural borrowers to manage coronavirus slump

Revankar said that while rural credit demand has been but non-bank financiers are not in a position to lend to them because of the unavailability of moratorium from banks. “Now, as the Kharif sowing season starts, NBFCs will start lending, depending on how the liquidity condition eases out," he said. India’s non-bank lenders have been facing mounting challenges as banks they borrow from refuse to allow the three-month moratorium, even as the customers of these NBFCs get the deferment benefit. However, some public sector banks have been allowing the deferment and earlier this month State Bank of India (SBI) also decided to give moratorium to non-banks on a case-to-case basis.