NBFCs seek funding support for MSME lending

MUMBAI : Non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) have asked government to provide a sovereign credit guarantee to banks undertaking an additional exposure to finance companies, in addition to reduced interest rates for those NBFCs on-lending to priority sector assets.

The Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC), a representative body of NBFCs, has written a letter to the Finance Minister with suggestions to provide funding support to those NBFCs which lend to micro, small and medium companies.

“The Govt. of India may provide sovereign guarantee to the banks for their additional exposure on NBFCs, so long as it is lent to the deserving segments comprising MSMEs/farmers/affordable housing segment etc., so that the banks feel comfortable and confident to lend," said FIDC in its letter.

The guarantee should be for both term loans and asset pool purchase and should be valid for 4 years or the full tenure,

FIDC also suggested that banks should consider extending credit at cheaper interest rates to NBFCs for on-lending to MSMEs, agriculture and housing segments.

Among its other suggestions include providing refinance mechanism for NBFCs to avail of long-term finance for on-lending to the under-served sectors of the economy. The industry body also suggested establishing a special purpose vehicle (SPV) with initial capital infused by government for funding for small and medium -sized NBFCs.

These suggestions come as banks have refused funding support for small and medium sized NBFCs with rating below AA, despite RBI providing liquidity support. While most NBFCs have allowed a moratorium to their borrowers, they have not received the same from lenders.

“The banks have neither adequately availed the above facilities from RBI or the Government of India nor used their own liquidity to lend to their existing long standing NBFC customers and have cited number of reasons such as reaching sectoral caps, defaults by IL&FS and DHFL or their internal board policies," said FIDC in its letter.

The outlook for NBFCs and housing finance companies (HFCs) has turned negative because of the coronavirus outbreak, Care Ratings said in a 17 April report. “The sector, which grappled with liability side disruptions, could see another wave of challenges, this time in the form of asset quality. Amid these, funding challenges could mount again as banks become more selective in extending credit," the report said.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated