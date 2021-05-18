With an aim to support small and medium NBFCs, Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC) have appealed to RBI to provide liquidity support to those NBFCs with an asset size of upto ₹500 crore. The association has said that a liquidity window of ₹25,000 crore should be made available to medium and small NBFCs for a period of 3 years. The new liquidity window announced by RBI during the April policy is open only to microfinance companies, it said.

“Liquidity situation for these companies would be further aggravated since they have to restructure loans given by them, without any support on their liability side. It is an established fact that the only mode and source of borrowing for these small NBFCs is term loans from banks and financial institutions," said FIDC in its letter to RBI on Tuesday.

The letter also said that RBI should increase the overall support outlay to AIFIs from Rs. 50,000 crores to at least Rs. 75,000 crores and the additional Rs. 25,000 crores may be made available exclusively to medium and small NBFCs, through SIDBI for period of 3 years. This increase will help smaller NBFCs in maintaining their asset-liability match as their assets typically are for a period of 3 – 5 years, it said.

According to FIDC, RBI had announced several rounds of long term repo operations (TLTRO) to increase credit flow from banks to NBFCs. However data shows that only 88% of the funds raised by banks through this window were given to NBFCs having a credit rating of AA and above. Even under TLTRO 2.0 where it was mandated by RBI that at least 50% of the funds raised by banks be given to small and medium NBFCs, there was a tepid response from banks towards lending to smaller NBFCs.

Among its other suggestions, FIDC also said that relaxation on priority sector lending classification be made part of the overall PSL policy. It sought for removal of the ₹20 lakh per borrower limit and requested that Small Finance Banks (SFBs) lending to small NBFCs with asset size up to 500 crores be treated as PSL, along with microfinance companies.

FIDC also suggested that besides outright buy-out, the banks may be allowed to also finance against existing unencumbered MSME pool originated by NBFCs, albeit within the overall limit of 5% of individual bank’s PSL lending.

