NBFCs seek Rs25,000 crore liquidity support

According to FIDC, RBI had announced several rounds of long term repo operations (TLTRO) to increase credit flow from banks to NBFCs. However data shows that only 88% of the funds raised by banks through this window were given to NBFCs having a credit rating of AA and above. Even under TLTRO 2.0 where it was mandated by RBI that at least 50% of the funds raised by banks be given to small and medium NBFCs, there was a tepid response from banks towards lending to smaller NBFCs.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}