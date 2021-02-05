OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Banking >NBFCs to get funds under on tap TLTRO scheme for incremental lending: RBI
**EDS: SCREENSHOT FROM OFFICIAL YOUTUBE CHANNEL OF RBI** Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announces the policy decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), via live streaming, in Mumbai, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday decided to leave benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 per cent. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_05_2021_000039A) (PTI)
**EDS: SCREENSHOT FROM OFFICIAL YOUTUBE CHANNEL OF RBI** Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announces the policy decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), via live streaming, in Mumbai, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday decided to leave benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 per cent. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_05_2021_000039A) (PTI)

NBFCs to get funds under on tap TLTRO scheme for incremental lending: RBI

1 min read . Updated: 05 Feb 2021, 11:38 AM IST Staff Writer

In October last year, the RBI had announced on tap targeted long term repo operations (TLTRO) scheme for banks

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday proposed to provide funds to non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) from banks under on tap TLTRO scheme for lending to some stressed sectors.

In October last year, the RBI had announced on tap targeted long term repo operations (TLTRO) scheme for banks. It had said to conduct on tap TLTRO with tenors of up to three years for a total amount of up to one lakh crore at a floating rate linked to the policy repo rate. The scheme is available till March 31, 2021.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

"NBFCs are well recognised conduits in reaching out to the last mile in various sectors, it is now proposed to provide funds from banks under the TLTRO on Tap scheme to NBFCs for incremental lending to the specified stressed sectors," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said during the monetary policy announcement.

The central bank kept the repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent and continued with the accommodative stance to support growth.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout