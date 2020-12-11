NBFCs to see asset growth only in FY22 post likely contraction this year: Crisil

MUMBAI: India’s non-bank financiers , including mortgage lenders, are likely to see their assets grow only in FY22, with assets under management (AUM) expected to shrink for the first time in two decades in the current financial year, rating agency Crisil said on Friday.

“Assuming that the current green shoots gain momentum, we expect growth to be positive for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) in the next fiscal," Gurpreet Chhatwal, president, Crisil Ratings told reporters. The rating agency expects growth in FY22 to be subdued at 5-6%.

Non-bank lenders, Chhatwal said, have been facing challenging operating environment since September 2018 right after the Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) default. He said while it was expected that the situation would normalise in the early part of the current year, the onslaught of covid-19 moved the focus to asset quality and funding challenges.

“On the larger economic front, we are witnessing some green shoots and that is also there in terms of collection efficiencies. However, we will need to monitor for stability of this improving trajectory in the next few quarters before we can say that the NBFCs have successfully navigated the pandemic," said Chhatwal.

According to Crisil estimates, stressed assets -- gross bad loans and potential stress in loan book -- as on September for the overall NBFC sector was at ₹1.6-1.8 trillion or about 6.5-7.5% of industry assets. Besides, considering the macro-economic challenges that the country is navigating through, toxic assets are expected to increase across almost all asset segments with gold loans and home loans seeing the least impact.

“We believe that over the next few months, we will see delinquencies or non-performing asset (NPAs) to move up. We also believe that because of the restructuring scheme announced by the government, the increase in NPAs will be capped," said Krishnan Sitaraman, senior director, Crisil Ratings. "We believe that as compared to September 30 levels, we will definitely see NPAs moving up because not all the stressed borrowers will be given the restructuring."

The muted asset growth in FY22 will lead to non-banks losing market share to banks by 100 basis points (bps) to 17%.

Crisil Ratings pointed out that on the liabilities side, non-bank financiers’ dependence on banks for incremental funding remains high. Although the government and regulators have provided some relief in the form of targeted long-term repo operations, partial credit guarantee and special liquidity scheme, which have partially aided fund raising, there too, investors are banks.

From a funding perspective, for larger NBFCs, the challenge is primarily their ability to fund balance sheets beyond a certain size, purely through wholesale liabilities, said Sitaraman. "Here, conversion to a bank does provide benefits, but over the long run. For the small to mid-size NBFCs and large standalone ones, funding access challenges continue so the imperative is to raise confidence capital, ensuring stringent underwriting quality to avoid asset-quality surprises, and build partnerships with banks to develop a funding-light business model."

