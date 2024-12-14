NBFCs turn to other avenues as bank credit slows on repeated RBI warnings
Summary
- Top NBFCs have seen the share of bank credit in their total debt fall significantly in July-September FY25 compared with FY24-end and the year ago period.
India’s non-bank financiers have heeded calls from the Reserve Bank of India to diversify their borrowing profile and are now gradually moving towards more market borrowings and other avenues such as overseas borrowing and securitization or asset sales instead of relying solely upon bank loans.