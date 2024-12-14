While part of this demand will be fulfilled by institutional investors such as mutual funds and insurance companies, these entities largely limit their investments to ‘AA’ and higher rated debt. The remaining gap, due to the slowdown in bank credit, will need to be supported by capital markets, given also that higher marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) of banks is making it more favourable and cost effective for NBFCs to raise funds through market borrowing, according to industry experts.