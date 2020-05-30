Non banking financial companies (NBFCs) have urged finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to widen the scope of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme that was recently announced as a part of the key proposals in the government’s ₹20 trillion economic package for small businesses hit by the outbreak of covid-19.

In a meeting with Sitharaman on Friday, NBFC representative body of NBFCs Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC) requested the government to cover unsecured loans under the scheme, mainly for the smallest of the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“All individual borrowers who are at the bottom end of the MSME chain should also be covered under the scheme so that they can benefit as well and NBFCs, which are the principal source of funding for them can provide it to their customers," FIDC said, adding that there is an ambiguity whether individuals borrowers are covered under the scheme, in the latest finance ministry guidelines.

The emergency credit line guarantee scheme has been announced to give an incentive to lenders to offer additional funding facility to MSME borrowers by providing them 100% guarantee for any losses suffered by the lenders due any default. It expected to provide support to small businesses struggling meet their operational liabilities due to the nationwide lockdown.

FIDC also urged for one-time restructuring of loan repayment terms without any additional provisioning. In the union Budget in February, the government had announced one-time restructuring of existing loans to MSMEs registered under goods and services tax regime upto 31 December, without any downgrade but with 5% additional provisioning.

“Our request is to expand the scope to all loans (and not only MSMEs) and that too without any additional provisioning, it said.

FIDC further said that retail NBFCs mainly finance truck, taxi drivers, marginal farmers and small businesses. These borrowers are not sure of their cash flows due to disruption in their business cycle due to the covid-19 crisis. “Therefore, we will need to provide them staggered EMI plan starting with lower EMIs from July and gradually increasing and possibly reaching normal EMI amount by end of March, 2021," it said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated