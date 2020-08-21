NCLT appoints resolution professional in SBI's petition against Anil Ambani

Before the nationwide covid-19 lockdown began in March, SBI had filed a personal bankruptcy case against Ambani, the chairman of the Reliance Group. The application was filed under Section 95 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). Under the Code, whenever an application is filed under Section 94 or 95, the tribunal has to direct the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, within seven days of the application, to nominate a resolution professional.