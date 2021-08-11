Need extra time for  recast: Banks

Some bankers said large companies were not as severely hit by the second wave as retail and SME segments. “When you do some restructuring, certain financial covenants would be adhered to in some time. Given the second wave, there may be a postponement in meeting some parameters. The fundamental cause of restructuring when it comes to large corporates has not been impacted. To my mind, what has been done should be okay," said Sanjiv Chadha, managing director and chief executive officer, Bank of Baroda.