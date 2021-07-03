Need for policy framework to assess climate risk on financial stability: RBI

According to the FSR report, climate risk stress tests are different from the traditional regulatory stress-testing framework in terms of time horizon, reporting frequency, sectoral specificity, modelling approach and nature of output. The attempts to quantify climate risks to the financial system can take two forms – top down and bottom up. Under a top down approach, the magnitude of risks can be estimated by using the sensitivity of exposures of the banking system to physical risk based on geography and transition risk mostly based on carbon emissions of the sector. In the alternative bottom up approach, financial institutions themselves compute the impact of climate risk on their respective portfolios based on a common scenario specified by the central bank.