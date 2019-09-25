Need to assess extent of damage done to PMC bank: RBI administrator

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India appointed administrator of Punjab and Maharashtra bank JB Bhoria on Wednesday said his role is to find out the extent of damage done to the bank and take appropriate action. As an administrator, he will assume the role of the chairman and board of directors. However, his powers in terms of running the business are limited as RBI has already put restrictions on the bank’s business.

On Tuesday, RBI capped withdrawals from the cooperative bank at ₹1000 per account for six months, spreading panic among depositors. The bank has also been banned from giving out fresh loans and taking deposits.

“We will have to find out whether we can take additional security from borrowers or whether the management was in hand in glove with those persons," said Bhoria

Gross under-reporting of bad loans is one of the reasons for the restrictions on PMC. While the bank’s gross bad loans, according to its FY19 annual report, were at 3.76% of its advances, it has has now disclosed that the figure is much higher. RBI is currently looking into the books of the bank.

There are also reports that the bank had huge exposure to stressed real estate companies which defaulted on repayments.

In the past, RBI has ensured that depositors’ money is returned fully by selling the assets of the bank, Bhoria said. The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corp offers insurance cover to individual deposits of up to ₹1 lakh. However, past instances have shown that liquidation of a bank is a long drawn out process.

In 2001, when Ahmedabad’s Madhavpura Mercantile Cooperative Bank went bust, nearly 210 urban cooperative banks, which kept money with Madhavpura Mercantile, were in trouble and some of them had to be even liquidated. Depositors received their money nearly 17 years after the ₹1200 crore scam hit the cooperative bank. Last year in October, newspaper DNA reported that individual depositors had received only 52% of their money and UCBs have received 28% of their deposits back.

Similarly, nearly 1.5 lakh depositors and account holders of CKP Cooperative bank are still waiting to receive their money after the central bank put the bank under Section 35 (A) of Banking Regulation Act in May 2014 following the supersession of the board of directors in May 2012. These depositors have been stopped from withdrawing the balance amount for the last 5 years.