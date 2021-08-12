MUMBAI : Indian capital markets, both equity and debt, have demonstrated strong ability to provide financing and capital for businesses and it is important that India ensures the current flow of capital continues to build sustained growth of the capital markets, said Uday Kotak, chairman of Kotak Mahindra Bank said at the CII Annual Meeting 2021.

“One major change we are witnessing is the means of financing which are now taking shape. Historically India has been much more a bank led and bank supported financing model. We are now seeing the power of the capital markets, both the equity markets and in recent times the debt market, beginning to demonstrate a much better ability to provide financing and capital for businesses," said Kotak.

Kotak added that the country is seeing a very robust, vibrant and open capital flow of both international savings and domestic savings flowing into the capital markets, which is also supporting the new age economy companies and

“The need for us is to ensure that this flow of capital continues and we build a sustained growth of the capital markets in these interesting times," he said.

Kotak said that the government needs to ensure that going ahead we have a progreesive regulatory framework and a coordinated approach on banking and capital markets, to sustain financing of the indian economy going forward.

“Two engines are firing for us. The banking industry has weathered the storm well and at the same time capital markets are giving the financing and growth impetus including to the new age companies. India has the opportunity to be atma nirbhar in the real world and atma nirbhar in the financial world. At the same time we continue to attract foreign capital because India needs it for growth but we also need to combine it with the strong flow of domestic capital," said Kotak.

According to Kotak, while the economy has come back in its stride following the disruption caused by the second covid wave, it is important to keep an eye on inflation to ensure that the growth recovery is not threatened.

“Inflation, which is likely to come back, is it going to be transitory or is it going to be more structural and how do we cope up with the challenges on the fiscal side, the need for RBI to expand its balance sheet but at the same time ensure that inflation does not become more structural as we go for growth," said Kotak.

He added that for growth, it is also important to see that we have a stable policy regime which sustains over a period of time.

“Fruits of patience and sustained efforts are beginning to show. The GST numbers are showing great buoyancy. We are now more than two to three months post covid 2.0 and we have seen the economy come back into its stride. The month of July, post April-June, showed the first signs of vibrancy. Early days so far in August, but continuing to show optimism and we are seeing it on the ground in terms of levels of activity," said Kotak.

