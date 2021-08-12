Need to ensure that flow of capital continues to build sustained growth of capital markets: Uday Kotak

“Two engines are firing for us. The banking industry has weathered the storm well and at the same time capital markets are giving the financing and growth impetus including to the new age companies. India has the opportunity to be atma nirbhar in the real world and atma nirbhar in the financial world. At the same time we continue to attract foreign capital because India needs it for growth but we also need to combine it with the strong flow of domestic capital," said Kotak.