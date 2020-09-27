Neo banks can help MSMEs digitize, formalize operation: Report

NEW DELHI : Neo banks or the digital-only banking model has the potential to meet the financing needs of small businesses in a single integrated platform and can augment digitization as well as formalization of their operations, according to a new report from Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy.

Even though micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are considered key drivers of job creation, employing about 111 million people, access to formal credit has been of their biggest challenge. Digital banks can cater to the underserved market segments MSMEs, start-ups as access to credit from traditional banks have been limited, due to the informal nature of business, low turnover and inability to provide collateral.

In India, the digital-only banking model functions as a partnership between a licensed bank and fintech companies, as the regulatory architecture in India does not allow digital banks. The non-banks provide the tech platform through which banking and value added services including opening and operating savings or current account with a licensed bank, applying for loans, invoice generation, accounting, Goods and Services Tax (GST) compliance, among others are accessed.

Such platforms typically target millennials, start-ups as well as MSMEs. According to the report, the neo banking sector in India is at a nascent stage and currently, there are 17 neo banking platforms such as Niyo, RazorpayX, Instantpay, Jupiter, Nupay, among others.

However, in countries such as South Korea, China, UK, digital-only banks are licensed by the regulator to provide all banking services.

“One common customer segment that seems to have gained popularity with such digital-only banking models (both in India and globally) banks is the MSME segment. Through their technology focused operations, these banks are able to offer a range of services to meet the varied banking and business needs of such businesses," the report said.

“While India still experiments with the bank-fintech partnership as one of the forms of digital-only banking, licensed digital banks that allow end-to-end banking operations to take place digitally have emerged in certain jurisdictions. Going forward, the digital-only banking model may play an important role in providing critical banking services and contributing to the growth of a robust and competitive banking sector," it said.

It also said there is a need to leverage the value proposition of the neo banking market in India that has been expanding at a steady pace. For instance, immediate consumer protection shortfalls need to addressed, while ensuring that bank-fintech partnership operates within the regulatory perimeter. For instance, the use of terms such as ‘bank' or ‘banking’ in the name or description of services can mislead consumers.

As a part of the long-term recommendations, it said there is a need for separate licensing framework for neo or digital-only banks to spur innovation and competition in this space. The licensing framework can include prudential requirements similar to existing commercial banks.

“Given the experience with payment banks, the core design for digital banks should account for the business viability of entities in order to meaningfully meet the very motivation for its introduction. A phased wise licensing process may be considered," it said.

