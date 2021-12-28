Neobanks to continue relying on partnership model

There are currently three types of neobanks – savings-led, credit-led and payments-led. In terms of savings-led, on asking why a customer must open an account with a neo-bank and not directly with the bank, Gwalani from Fi said “Most of the millennials and Gen-Z generation don’t even understand their finances." Citing a Deloitte study, he said eight of ten millennials have no clue about their finances. “Finance is not something taught in school like trigonometry and there’s a stigma around this subject and thus not talked about much in gatherings as well. Our mission is to demystify the finances and help users maximise their savings. This is the value add over the traditional banks," he added. Bisht from Niyo believes there is a segment of customers who are looking for online only digital bank accounts.