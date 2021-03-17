New AT1 norms could lead to higher recap burden for government: Icra

In its outlook for the banking sector for F22, the rating agency had estimated the tier I capital requirements for public sector banks (PSBs) at ₹43,000 crore in FY22, of which ₹23,000 crore was on account of call options falling due on the AT1 bonds, while the balance is estimated as equity. In the Union Budget announced in February, the government has already announced an allocation of Rs. 20,000 crore as equity capital for infusion into state-owned lenders.

