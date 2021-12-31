New ATM cash withdrawal rules from tomorrow: 5 things to know

The changes were announced on the basis of the suggestions of a committee set up by the RBI in June 2019. The committee was set up under the chairmanship of the chief executive of the Indian Banks’ Association to review the entire gamut of ATM charges and fees with a particular focus on interchange structure for ATM transactions. "To compensate the banks for the higher interchange fee and given the general escalation in costs, they are allowed to increase the customer charges to ₹21 per transaction. This increase shall be effective from January 1, 2022," the RBI had said in a circular.