The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has permitted depositors of New India Co-operative Bank to withdraw up to ₹25,000 from Thursday, February 27 onwards.

Each depositor can withdraw up to ₹25,000, as per the directive issued by RBI on Monday, February 24.

The new directive will enable more than 50 per cent of New India Co-operative Bank depositors to withdraw their entire money.

“The Reserve Bank, after reviewing the bank’s liquidity position in consultation with the Administrator, has decided to allow a deposit withdrawal of upto ₹25,000 (Rupees Twenty Five Thousand only) per depositor, with effect from February 27, 2025," the central bank said.

"With above relaxation more than 50 per cent of the total depositors will be able to withdraw their entire balances and the remaining depositors can draw upto ₹25,000 from their deposit accounts,” it added.

The depositors will be able to withdraw money from ATMs or bank branches. However, the total amount that can be withdrawn will be ₹25,000 per depositor or the balance available in their account, whichever is lower.

On February 14, the RBI took over the board of New India Co-operative Bank for 12 months, a day after imposing several restrictions over poor governance issues and irregularities in lending activities. The RBI had also barred account holders and depositors from withdrawing money from the bank for six months.